New report calls on U.S. to counter China's infrastructure expansion

Jack Lew, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the United States' relationship with China. "For 75 years the world knew that United States' leadership was critical in this area and I don't think four years changes that," he said. "There is not going to be the binary world of you work with China or you don't work with China," Lew added, claiming that the U.S. can work with China on issues like climate change while still pushing back on human rights abuses in the country.