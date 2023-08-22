New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

New polling data from NBC News and the Des Moines Register shows a 51% of Iowa Republican voters believe Donald Trump's claims that he won the 2020 election, despite no evidence to support those claims. 41% do not believe the claim, while 8% are not sure. Mark Murray and Susan Page join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The poll was put in the field over the time that the Georgia indictment was announced, and those who were surveyed before the Georgia indictment was announced were less likely to believe Trump was legitimately elected than those who were surveyed after,” Page explained. “So these criminal charges of racketeering actually persuaded some voters six percentage points, in fact, to believe Trump when they weren't inclined to believe him before. That shows us why these indictments haven't weakened Trump politically, they seem to have hardened his support.”Aug. 22, 2023