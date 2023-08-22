IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

    Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”

  • Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew

  • Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

  • Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

  • ‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

  • Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

  • Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody

  • Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

  • Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

  • Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

New polling data from NBC News and the Des Moines Register shows a 51% of Iowa Republican voters believe Donald Trump's claims that he won the 2020 election, despite no evidence to support those claims. 41% do not believe the claim, while 8% are not sure. Mark Murray and Susan Page join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The poll was put in the field over the time that the Georgia indictment was announced, and those who were surveyed before the Georgia indictment was announced were less likely to believe Trump was legitimately elected than those who were surveyed after,” Page explained. “So these criminal charges of racketeering actually persuaded some voters six percentage points, in fact, to believe Trump when they weren't inclined to believe him before. That shows us why these indictments haven't weakened Trump politically, they seem to have hardened his support.”Aug. 22, 2023

