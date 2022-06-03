New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

HBO is set to release a timely documentary entitled “The Janes” about a covert abortion network run by women in the Chicago area prior to Roe V. Wade. The Jane Collective helped thousands of women seek access to safe abortion care from 1969 to 1973. Co-directors Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin alongside Jane Collective member, Laura Kaplan, join Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the film and a future without Roe V Wade.June 3, 2022