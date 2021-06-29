New book reports President Trump was much sicker with covid than publicly known

New book reports President Trump was much sicker with covid than publicly known08:32
Andrea Mitchell is joined by the Washington Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, co-authors of "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic that Changed History." The authors discuss headlines from the book, including that President Trump was much sicker than the public knew, Dr. Fauci received white powder in the mail, and more details on how the administration handled the pandemic response.