New book details Trump White House chaos, officials worried Trump was ’dangerous’05:20
The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.’ The book details the “chaos” in the Trump White House and 2020 presidential campaign, including reporting that former President Trump suggested that law enforcement and top military officials "crack the skulls" of the Black Lives Matter protestors in Washington.