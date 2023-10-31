Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

As Israel’s ground operations continue to increase in Gaza, international pressure mounts for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ron Dermer, advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Israel’s Strategic Affairs, to discuss Netanyahu’s military strategy, the status of Israel’s ground invasion in Gaza and the ongoing effort to rescue Hamas hostages. “The most important thing that we can do…is to rid Gaza of Hamas. It's going to be important for Israel and for our own security, but it's also going to be important for giving the Palestinians a better future.” On getting humanitarian aid to Gaza, Dermer says, “the Israeli people are not thrilled about putting humanitarian assistance in when we have 200, over 200 citizens being held hostage in Gaza.”Oct. 31, 2023