Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

President Biden stated his support for a “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war to allow more time to get civilians and hostages out and aid into Gaza. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Mark Regev, advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the former Israeli Ambassador to the UK, to discuss Israel’s reaction to Biden’s comments, Hamas’s refusal to release the 242 hostages and how Israel is weighing the risk of civilian casualties from counter-attacks. “We want to differentiate between our enemy, which is these Hamas extremists, and between Gaza’s civilian population who are not the targets of our offensive,” Regev says. “We're learning from mistakes America made then and we're also learning from our own behavior today…There's always a way to do the job better.”Nov. 2, 2023

