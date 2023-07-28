IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down 'is very encouraging'

President Joe Biden is touting his economic agenda, dubbed by the White House as “Bidenomics” in Maine, after the Federal Reserve stated they are no longer expecting a recession. Lael Brainard, the director of the National Economic Council, and former Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Certainly the data that we've gotten yesterday and today is very consistent with a story that growth is up and inflation is down,” says Brainard, “So that combination, I think, is very encouraging.”July 28, 2023

