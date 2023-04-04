Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

Former law clerk for Stephen Breyer and former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal join Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur to share his thoughts on why he believes the Mar-a-Lago documents case could likely go to trial before the hush money case in Manhattan. “I've always felt like the Mar-a-Lago stolen documents investigation is a cleaner and simpler case. And there were two things Andrea that the Washington Post pointed out yesterday. One was, as you say, that they're bringing in additional witnesses, including the Secret Service,” Katyal says. “And second, they pointed out that Trump is alleged to have seen these documents after the subpoena, going through them and saying, ‘I want to keep these documents,’ like a three-year-old, ‘because they're mine. They're mine.’ Both things are incredibly significant.”April 4, 2023