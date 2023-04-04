IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’

  • Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'

  • Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports

  • Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

  • What’s so dangerous about TikTok? NBC's Jacob Ward talks to the experts.

  • Brendan Buck: Republicans ‘quite content to ignore’ centrist voters who support gun reform action

  • Sen. Warner: Biden admin ‘gets an absolute failing grade’ for transparency on classified documents

  • Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion

  • Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

Former law clerk for Stephen Breyer and former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal join Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur to share his thoughts on why he believes the Mar-a-Lago documents case could likely go to trial before the hush money case in Manhattan. “I've always felt like the Mar-a-Lago stolen documents investigation is a cleaner and simpler case. And there were two things Andrea that the Washington Post pointed out yesterday. One was, as you say, that they're bringing in additional witnesses, including the Secret Service,” Katyal says. “And second, they pointed out that Trump is alleged to have seen these documents after the subpoena, going through them and saying, ‘I want to keep these documents,’ like a three-year-old, ‘because they're mine. They're mine.’ Both things are incredibly significant.”April 4, 2023

