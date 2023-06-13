IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

MSNBC Legal Analyst Neal Katyal and MSNBC Legal Analyst Anthony Coley join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss the unprecedented federal indictment of former President Donald Trump and the transparency surrounding Trump’s arraignment in a Miami courtroom. “It is kind of boggling to me. This is the American people's courtroom in Miami right now. And we aren't in it. We can't see what's going on. We can't listen to what's going on,” Katyal says. “Maybe afterwards, we'll get, you know, what the reporter's reaction was sitting in the courtroom, but that's, you know, a skim milk version of what the American people deserve.”June 13, 2023

    Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

