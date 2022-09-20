NBC Poll shows a rise in ‘Democratic enthusiasm,’ but Biden popularity remains in a ‘danger zone’

NBC Senior Political Editor Mark Murray joins Peter Alexander to break down numbers from the latest NBC poll just seven weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. “Clearly issues like abortion, as well as Donald Trump's increased presence on the national stage, has really ended up boosting Democratic enthusiasm,” says Murray. “That interest in the election enthusiasm really matters in a midterm election, where not as many people vote as you would see in a presidential.” Despite elevated “Democratic enthusiasm,” President Biden’s approval rating, which has “gone up to 45% in our poll nationwide,” is still in “kind of a danger zone.” Sept. 20, 2022