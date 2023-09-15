NBC Exclusive: Trump tells Welker will ‘make a play’ for UAW votes despite disdain from leadership

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In an exclusive interview for Meet The Press, former President Donald Trump told Kristen Welker he would not pardon himself if elected, and denied accusations by the Special Counsel in the documents probe that he ordered security footage at Mar-A-Lago to be deleted. Kristen joins Andrea Mitchell to share more details from her first interview as Meet The Press’s new moderator. “It speaks to the importance of unions in this upcoming election and of this state. Andrea, this is a state, Michigan, of course, that former President Trump won in 2016, lost in 2020. It's always quite close and he's clearly making a very strong play for it as well,” Kristen tells Andrea about Trump’s desire to win union workers. “ On his legal troubles, Kristen says, “I asked the President, when he goes to sleep at night, what do you think about these four indictments, do you worry about going to jail? He says he doesn't. He says, 'I'm wired differently.'”Sept. 15, 2023

