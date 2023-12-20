IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China

03:41

An NBC News exclusive details how Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Biden during their summit in California that he intends to eventually reunite Taiwan with the mainland. Kristen Welker joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “This is consistent with the messaging that President Xi has conveyed for years as it relates to Taiwan. What is significant, though, is the setting in which he delivered this message; the fact that he said it directly to President Biden, the fact that this took place at a meeting that was really intended to lower the temperature between these two leaders and between these two countries in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident last year,” Kristen tells Andrea. “So it was a moment that caused officials to take note in the room.”Dec. 20, 2023

