    NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

03:50

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls from Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a path to statehood for the Palestinians with cooperation from the Israeli government. Andrea Mitchell, reporting from Tel Aviv, shares the key takeaways from her interview with Blinken. “All of these countries now want a region that's more integrated. They want a region that includes Israel. They're prepared to do things, to make commitments, to give assurances for Israel's security. But that also has to include the Palestinian piece,” Blinken tells Andrea. On whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would support normalization, Blinken says, “he and virtually every other leader I talk to supports moving forward with integration, normalization if you want to call it. But, of course, the conflict in Gaza needs to end. And there has to be a pathway for Palestinian rights.”Jan. 10, 2024

    NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

