Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

Iranian-born activist for women’s rights in Iran and ambassador for Amnesty International UK Nazanin Boniadi joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the demonstrations of women discarding their hijabs in nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. On the women who have been arrested for protesting, Boniadi says, “some have been released, but more have been arrested and re-arrested. What you're seeing is sort of this contagion of courage which has been so awe inspiring to see.” She adds, “this has become far more than women's rights and a women's rights issue, it's really become a pro-democracy revolution,” In terms of holding Iran accountable, she says “we need to define in international legalese the term gender apartheid because unless we do so, we cannot hold this regime accountable for oppressing and segregating women.”April 7, 2023