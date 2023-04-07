IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

  • Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

    Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

  • Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

Iranian-born activist for women’s rights in Iran and ambassador for Amnesty International UK Nazanin Boniadi joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the demonstrations of women discarding their hijabs in nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. On the women who have been arrested for protesting, Boniadi says, “some have been released, but more have been arrested and re-arrested. What you're seeing is sort of this contagion of courage which has been so awe inspiring to see.” She adds, “this has become far more than women's rights and a women's rights issue, it's really become a pro-democracy revolution,” In terms of holding Iran accountable, she says “we need to define in international legalese the term gender apartheid because unless we do so, we cannot hold this regime accountable for oppressing and segregating women.”April 7, 2023

