According to a report from NBC News' Josh Lederman, a senior NATO intelligence official said that Russian war in Ukraine is on the verge of entering a stalemate due to Putin's unwillingness to back down and the growing Ukrainian insurgency. March 21, 2022
NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia
