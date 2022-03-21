IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

    08:58

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

    03:27

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

    03:33

  • Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16

  • Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

    05:09

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

  • ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.

    03:30

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25

  • Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

01:41

According to a report from NBC News' Josh Lederman, a senior NATO intelligence official said that Russian war in Ukraine is on the verge of entering a stalemate due to Putin's unwillingness to back down and the growing Ukrainian insurgency. March 21, 2022

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

    08:58

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

    03:27

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

    03:33

  • Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All