NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the United States’ upcoming week of intense meetings attempting to prevent President Putin from invading Ukraine. “It’s a positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk,” says Secretary-General Stoltenberg. "We continue to also send a clear message that if Russia decides to use force against Ukraine, there will be severe economic financial consequences for Russia.”Jan. 7, 2022
