NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’
08:37
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joins Andrea Mitchell following the emergency NATO meeting in Brussels to detail what the alliance is doing to end Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. “We are putting maximum pressure on President Putin, partly with sanctions, partly with support to Ukraine, and partly with increased presence of the NATO forces in eastern part of the alliance to make sure that he ends the war,” says Stoltenberg. He states that any use of chemical weapons by Russia “would totally change the nature of the conflict” and would trigger “wide ranging, severe consequences.”March 24, 2022
05:58
