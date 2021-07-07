National Urban League and Pepsi create ‘Black Restaurant Accelerator Program’

Kasie Hunt is joined by Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League and C.D. Glin, Global Head of Philanthropy at the PepsiCo Foundation, live from Victoria’s Kitchen in Philadelphia, one of the inspirations behind the new “Black Restaurant Accelerator Program.” Addressing the fact that Black business have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, this new program will provide direct grant assistance, technical assistance, coaching and mentoring to Black restaurants in 12 cities across the nation.