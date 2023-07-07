Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

The Biden administration is expected to announce that the U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine. NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube, New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley, and Nathalie Loiseau, a member of European Parliament and a former member of French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the controversial weapons. Loiseau says, “These munitions are bad, and for good reasons.” She adds, “And we all know that we have to ramp up our efforts to support Ukraine, but we also have to ramp up our diplomatic efforts for moral leadership in this war, and I'm not sure this helps.”July 7, 2023