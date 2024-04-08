IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’
April 8, 202410:05

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’

10:05

Millions of Americans are taking in the North American solar eclipse - the first total solar eclipse visible in the United States since 2017. NBC News’ Tom Costello and Priscilla Thompson and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what we can learn from today’s historic event.April 8, 2024

