NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: Artemis 1 spacecraft zooming back to Earth at 25,000 mph

The countdown is on for the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft’s return to Earth! NASA Administrator Bill Nelson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the historic unmanned test flight. “It’s been an extraordinary mission. And now we’re going to be able to put four astronauts on top in a couple years and we’re going back to the moon for the first time in over half a century,” says Nelson. “And the project is looking to the goal of Mars late in the decade of the 30s.”Dec. 9, 2022