Nadine Smith: 'Club Q felt like the inevitable pathway’ extremists have put the country on

Survivors of the attacks on Club Q and Pulse are testifying before the House Oversight Committee on the rise of violence and political vitriol against the LGBTQ community. Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, and Politico Playbook author and White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It's not simply a question of whether the majority is with us. It is now the danger of this weaponized, growing sort of domestic terrorists who wish to push back on that progress,” says Smith. “While Pulse shocked the conscience of the nation, because it seemed to come out of of nowhere, in so many ways what happened in Colorado Springs at Club Q felt like the inevitable pathway that these extremists have put the country on.” Dec. 14, 2022