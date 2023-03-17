IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn't have 'checks and balances' like the U.S.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

Former Commander Israel’s Elite Military Intelligence 8200 unit Nadav Zafrir joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the protests in Israel regarding the government’s plans to change the independence of the Supreme Court and who gets to be a judge. “We don't have the checks and balances that you have in the United States. We don't have houses of representatives. We don't have a Constitution. We don't have a federal system,” says Zafrir. “The independence of our courts is critical. In fact, our democracy in many ways is dependent on the independence of our courts.”March 17, 2023

    Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn't have 'checks and balances' like the U.S.

