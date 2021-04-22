NAACP LDF's Janai Nelson: Qualified immunity 'the most significant barrier' to police accountability

Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the push for police reform in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict as police violence remains an ongoing issue for Black Americans. "What is central to this moment is accountability. Qualified immunity has been the most significant barrier to accountability that faces communities of colors who suffer disproportionately at the will of police using excessive use of force and violence," says Nelson, as lawmakers debate whether to end the legal practice that provides officers with liability protections.