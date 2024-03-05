Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

More than a third of the total Republican delegates are up for grabs today across 15 states and American Samoa, with Donald Trump holding a major lead over Nikki Haley. Mark Murray tells Andrea Mitchell that, "our math from NBC News shows Nikki Haley's best case scenario, Donald Trump still wins 80% of tonight's 865 delegates. Donald Trump's best night, he's up getting 90% of the overall delegates."March 5, 2024