MS meteorologist who prayed on air during tornado: ‘Sometimes you need a higher power'

Matt Laubhan, a Mississippi meteorologist at NBC affiliate WTVA who paused his broadcast to pray for those in the line of a violent tornado, tells Andrea Mitchell, “I just found myself not knowing what to say, and so you see me sigh and then it just kind of comes out.” Laubhan continues, “I can't say I've ever intended to pray on the air, but sometimes you need a higher power to help you out.”March 27, 2023