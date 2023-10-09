IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’

05:43

Over 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians were taken hostage by Hamas militants during their assault on Israel. Andrea Mitchell is joined by an Israeli mother whose children were taken by the militant group to share her account of the kidnapping and why the world should take notice of the hostage situation. “I think any mother in the world should try and imagine her children under that situation and then think again. That's all I want,” she tells Andrea. “I want the world to ask them to release children, to release elderlies, to release those civilians they took. There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers. They are not part of the war. And they have nothing to do with it.”Oct. 9, 2023

