    More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

Andrea Mitchell Reports

More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

At least 1,260 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza and more than 100 have been taken hostage as the conflict continues into its third day. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports from Tel Aviv as Israel launches reprisal attacks against Hamas.Oct. 9, 2023

