Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

Students at The Covenant School in Nashville, the site of a mass shooting that left three children and three teachers dead, are heading back to school after a special legislative session ended with no major gun safety laws passed. Melissa Alexander, the mother of a student who survived the shooting, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to explain what the next steps are for her and other parents and gun safety advocates. ”80 to 85% of the respondents say they were for stronger gun measures in our state. And so that I think that speaks volumes, in the fact that no action was taken this special session was like I said, I wouldn't say a slap in the face but yeah, we felt like we were being stabbed in the back by their inaction,” Alexander said. “The disconnect again is with the legislature, I'm not sure if they are really listening to what folks are saying.”Sept. 1, 2023