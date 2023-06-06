IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine could have catastrophic consequences in the region and beyond. NBC News Foreign Correspondent Molly Hunter joins Andrea Mitchell from Kyiv to break down the latest. Hunter shares that the head of the state nuclear energy company told her that “today showed, for the Ukrainians, that Russia would target this major infrastructure. And he says nothing really feels off the table after they have done this.”June 6, 2023

    Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

