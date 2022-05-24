Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard conducts a one-on-one interview with Rep. Mo Brooks, a candidate in the Republican primary for Senator from Alabama. Brooks digs in deep on the Big Lie, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and claims he wore body armor on Jan. 6 due to threats from Black Lives Matter and Antifa. He also discusses how Trump's rescinded his endorsement. Brooks, one of five GOP congressmen who the Jan. 6 say they served subpoenas, denies ever being subpoenaed by the committee.May 24, 2022