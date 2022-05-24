IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    05:49

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    07:55

  • Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

    06:39

  • Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

    04:40

  • Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

    06:41

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

    05:55

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

    01:36

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

    02:49

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

    05:07

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

    02:29

  • Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

    09:14

  • Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

    05:15

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

    04:53

  • Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns on representing Pennsylvania’s ‘working class’ in bid for U.S. Senate

    02:19

  • Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

    05:25

  • Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

    05:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

07:27

New York Times Correspondent Kate Kelly joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her reporting with David Kirkpatrick on Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s numerous meetings with future investors while on official trips in the Middle East during the Trump administration. “For Secretary Mnuchin, you could imagine more trips to the region than his predecessors made based on administrative priorities. However, 18 is a lot,” says Kelly. “Shortly after leaving office, he puts together this private equity fund that comes in front of some of those very same country’s sovereign wealth funds and asks for, essentially, private investments in his own entity.”May 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    05:49

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    07:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All