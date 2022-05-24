Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

New York Times Correspondent Kate Kelly joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her reporting with David Kirkpatrick on Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s numerous meetings with future investors while on official trips in the Middle East during the Trump administration. “For Secretary Mnuchin, you could imagine more trips to the region than his predecessors made based on administrative priorities. However, 18 is a lot,” says Kelly. “Shortly after leaving office, he puts together this private equity fund that comes in front of some of those very same country’s sovereign wealth funds and asks for, essentially, private investments in his own entity.”May 24, 2022