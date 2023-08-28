MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

Civil rights leader, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s close friend and speechwriter Clarence Jones joins Andrea Mitchell for an interview where he pulls back the curtain on the process of helping to write MLK’s legendary “I Have a Dream” speech. He also spoke about the progress made since the 1963 March on Washington and the challenges America still faces 60 years later saying, “I am telling you that there's a level of violence, and there's a deep level of antisemitism in this country. I'm not trying to cry wolf. I'm not trying to scare you. I'm just telling you what I see.”Aug. 28, 2023