Mississippi abortion law looks set to ‘survive’ after Supreme Court arguments

Pete Williams, Joyce Vance, and Melissa Murray join Kristen Welker to discuss the intense oral arguments in the potentially landmark abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson, over Mississippi’s law restricting the procedure after 15 weeks. “It’s pretty clear that the Mississippi law is going to survive and that the standard that the Supreme Court has used for 50 years to decide when states are violating its rules on banning abortion of viability, banning it before the fetus is viable, which is about 24 weeks, is dead,” says Williams.Dec. 1, 2021