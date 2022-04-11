Minister of State for Europe: ‘We have got to make sure we help the Ukrainians finish the job’

UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly joins Andrea Mitchell on set to discuss UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Kyiv and his meeting with President Zelenskyy. “They have pushed the Russians out of Kyiv, they have created a situation where our Prime Minister is able to walk around and greet people on the streets,” says Cleverly. “There's a lot more to do, and we have got to make sure we help the Ukrainians finish the job."April 11, 2022