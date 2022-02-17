Minister of State for Europe James Cleverly: Russian claims of de-escalation ‘are just not credible’

UK Minister of State at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office James Cleverly joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia's ongoing military buildup, despite the country's claims of pulling back their forces. “We’re still very much in the belief that an invasion could be imminent,” says Cleverly. “The US has declassified a selective intelligence which I think proves that the claims by Russia of moving numbers of troops away from Ukrainian border are just not credible. Far from it. In fact, we're seeing still increasing numbers of Russian troops.”Feb. 17, 2022