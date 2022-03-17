Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’
Mikhail Zygar, author of “All the Kremlin’s Men,” joins Andrea Mitchell to provide insight into Vladimir Putin’s decision making, his isolation, and why he’s unlikely to participate in negotiations. “He has become much more isolated than he has ever been. And he seems to stop caring about the current political situation, especially even about current economic situation. He’s absorbed by the history,” says Zygar. Despite Putin’s military “deadlock,” he’s not seeking negotiations, because “he knows that Russian propaganda is able to portray the situation as his victory.”March 17, 2022
