IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

  • ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.

    03:30

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25

  • Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03

  • Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack

    05:53

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    07:34

  • Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

    03:55

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

    05:23

  • Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict

    05:56

  • Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’

    06:18

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

    04:04

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

04:19

Mikhail Zygar, author of “All the Kremlin’s Men,” joins Andrea Mitchell to provide insight into Vladimir Putin’s decision making, his isolation, and why he’s unlikely to participate in negotiations. “He has become much more isolated than he has ever been. And he seems to stop caring about the current political situation, especially even about current economic situation. He’s absorbed by the history,” says Zygar. Despite Putin’s military “deadlock,” he’s not seeking negotiations, because “he knows that Russian propaganda is able to portray the situation as his victory.”March 17, 2022

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

  • ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All