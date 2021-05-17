Middle East historian: Biden administration is 'complicit in shielding Israel' from international pressure

Middle East historian: Biden administration is 'complicit in shielding Israel' from international pressure06:44
Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rashid Khalidi, Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University, who accuses Israel of committing "war crimes" by killing civilians in Gaza while targeting Hamas militants in response to rocket attacks, and argues that the Biden administration is "complicit in shielding Israel 'from any real pressure" internationally, including at the U.N., as the president faces pressure to broker a ceasefire.