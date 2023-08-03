Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to discuss former President Donald Trump’s involvement in motivating the fake electors in several states, including Michigan, who sought to overturn the election. Nessel says, “He went to the lowest levels of government to try to get anyone and everyone that he possibly could to to change what was a legal process that has been done under really, you know, unextraordinary measures over the course of many many years.”Aug. 3, 2023