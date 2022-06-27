IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

  • Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

    06:02

  • Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

    04:43

  • PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’ 

    05:41

  • 'We need to get all of the information': TX State Senator Gutierrez suing Department of Public Safety

    05:28

  • Sen. Murphy: Historic gun safety bill is going to save ‘thousands of lives’ 

    09:24

  • Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'

    04:43

  • Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'

    04:18

  • Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

    04:31

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

    04:11

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'

    05:54

  • Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'

    03:39

  • Israeli prime minister announces coalition governments’ dissolution, calls new election

    02:27

  • Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces

    06:42

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 6

    03:59

  • Ben Ginsberg: Trump’s pressure on Pence more ‘unprecedented’ than ‘what we saw in Watergate’

    05:46

  • Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp

    01:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

05:00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her state’s “1931 law” that criminalizes abortions with “no exceptions,” and the fight to pass a ballot proposal that would codify Roe protections into the Michigan Constitution. “If they come out to vote, they will vote in favor of this ballot proposal,” says Nessel. “Failing to reelect our Governor and failing to put this ballot proposal onto the books is literally a matter of life or death for women all around the state of Michigan.”June 27, 2022

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

  • Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

    06:02

  • Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All