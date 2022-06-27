Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her state’s “1931 law” that criminalizes abortions with “no exceptions,” and the fight to pass a ballot proposal that would codify Roe protections into the Michigan Constitution. “If they come out to vote, they will vote in favor of this ballot proposal,” says Nessel. “Failing to reelect our Governor and failing to put this ballot proposal onto the books is literally a matter of life or death for women all around the state of Michigan.”June 27, 2022