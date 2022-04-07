IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

07:47

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy and former U.S. Marine Corps Chief of Staff to Europe Colonel Brendan Kearney join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the redirection of Russian troops after failing to capture Kyiv, and what the U.S. can do to support the Ukrainian resistance in this next phase of the war. “I think that Putin has conducted these war crimes and directly targeted civilians to try to break the Ukrainian will. But ironically, it's had the opposite effect,” says Flournoy. “We need to seize this moment and figure out how to take advantage of it and really support the Ukrainians in pushing back Russia in the east, but I also think it’s a moment when we have to ask the large question of how does this end.” April 7, 2022

