Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

After the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s program to cancel $400 billion dollars in student loan debt, the White House has affirmed that the fight for student loan forgiveness is not over. NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, Washington Post Columnist and former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards, and Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Waldman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The Court last year and this year has reinforced brand new doctrine where they've said that a government agency cannot act, even if Congress has passed a law that gives it, effectively, the authority to do it,” says Waldman. “It is part of a very long term drive that's clearly going to be happening, not just this year, but going forward to curb the power of regulatory agencies and government agencies in the economy.”July 3, 2023