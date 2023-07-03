IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

  • Laura Jarrett: Recent SCOTUS decisions show ‘a court that is deeply divided’

    02:23

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02

  • Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

    03:50

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05

  • Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

    03:46

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

    06:19

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:27

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

    06:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

06:41

After the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s program to cancel $400 billion dollars in student loan debt, the White House has affirmed that the fight for student loan forgiveness is not over. NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, Washington Post Columnist and former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards, and Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Waldman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The Court last year and this year has reinforced brand new doctrine where they've said that a government agency cannot act, even if Congress has passed a law that gives it, effectively, the authority to do it,” says Waldman. “It is part of a very long term drive that's clearly going to be happening, not just this year, but going forward to curb the power of regulatory agencies and government agencies in the economy.”July 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All