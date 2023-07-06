IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Waldman criticizes ‘radical’ limit of White House contact with social media firms

Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Waldman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration’s appeal of a federal judge's ruling that severely limits the administration's contacts with social media companies. Waldman says, “It is an extraordinarily broad, even radical ruling in many ways, made by one trial judge, before a trial and before there was even discovery in the case.” He adds, “What this ruling says is that the State Department, all these public health doctors, the entire Department of Health and Human Services, cannot even talk to these companies. You got to protect the First Amendment, nobody should be ordering content off, but it's a very, very far reaching and potentially very damaging action by this one judge.”July 6, 2023

