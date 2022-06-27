Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Waldman, President of the Brennan Center for Justice and author of “The Second Amendment: A Biography,” joins Andrea Mitchell to assess whether new gun safety legislation complies with the Supreme Court’s ruling on a New York gun law. “I think it's still constitutional now,” says Waldman. “There are some aspects to it, such as red flag laws, saying you can take people's guns away if they're a threat or if they have a violent mental health issue, and also the things relating to background checks that will be challenged.”June 27, 2022

