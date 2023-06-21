IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

    06:20
  • Now Playing

    Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

    05:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years

    00:46

  • Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ at campaign fundraiser

    06:27

  • David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

    05:51

  • Adm. Mike Mullen: Report shows ‘deterrence is actually failing’ in U.S-China relations over Taiwan

    06:27

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Trump ‘should stop talking’ about classified documents

    07:13

  • ADL's Oren Segal: Antisemitism 'record-high' five years after Tree of Life shooting

    07:43

  • Sen. Chris Murphy open to messaging votes to show where all senators stand on gun reform

    05:55

  • Shaq Brewster: DOJ Minneapolis police probe findings ‘validates’ claims of racial bias in policing

    05:58

  • Joyce Vance: SCOTUS case was ‘lurking in the background’ of Smith deciding where to indict Trump

    03:08

  • Peter Alexander: President Biden cracking down on hidden ‘junk fees’ 

    02:28

  • CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack

    07:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘Simply wrong’ for Republican presidential candidates to be ‘discussing a pardon’

    07:36

  • Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are ‘killing our children,’ but voted to repeal regulation

    06:06

  • Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump’s handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton’s is 'nuts'

    03:56

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case

    04:05

  • Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’

    06:46

  • Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

    06:44

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

05:13

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations Michael Vickers, author of “By All Means Available,” joins Andrea Mitchell to examine the implications of President Joe Biden’s remarks calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” just one day after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Beijing. Vickers said, “I think both sides are trying to cool down relations a little bit after a lot of tension. But certainly it wasn't the best timing, but you know, I've known Tony Blinken a lot of years, he's a good diplomat.” Vickers adds, “During these, you know, summits, or near summits like this, you generally want to tone down the rhetoric to give it the best chance of success.”June 21, 2023

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

    06:20
  • Now Playing

    Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

    05:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years

    00:46

  • Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ at campaign fundraiser

    06:27

  • David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All