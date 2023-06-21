Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations Michael Vickers, author of “By All Means Available,” joins Andrea Mitchell to examine the implications of President Joe Biden’s remarks calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” just one day after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Beijing. Vickers said, “I think both sides are trying to cool down relations a little bit after a lot of tension. But certainly it wasn't the best timing, but you know, I've known Tony Blinken a lot of years, he's a good diplomat.” Vickers adds, “During these, you know, summits, or near summits like this, you generally want to tone down the rhetoric to give it the best chance of success.”June 21, 2023