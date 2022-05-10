IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Steele: It ‘doesn’t matter’ if Trump-endorsed candidates lose. ‘Even a loss is a win.’

07:35

With Republican primaries in West Virginia and Nebraska underway, Michael Steele, Chuck Todd, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Mark Murray, and Vaughn Hillyard join Andrea Mitchell to discuss this latest test of Trump’s influence over the Republican Party through his endorsements. “It doesn't matter whether they win or lose. He doesn't like the stain of a loss, but even a loss is a win for him,” says Steele. “He's got these candidates groveling to him. You know, Mooney crosses state lines just to be on the stage with Donald Trump in Pennsylvania,” Steele explains. “The establishment still has no clue what to do, so they capitulate and buckle. So where does Trump lose in any of this?” May 10, 2022

