  • ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'

    Michael Schmidt: Hunter Biden legal issues 'far smaller and narrower' than what Republicans allege

    Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’

  • Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents

  • Should Santos resign? Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: ‘I don't think he should be here, that's for sure’

  • Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

  • Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

  • Buttigieg: No indication of ‘nefarious’ cause of FAA outage, but ‘not yet prepared to rule that out’

  • Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

  • House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

  • Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’

  • Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’

  • Rep. Spanberger: House GOP select panel to 'vilify' federal agencies 'for political gain'

  • Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

  • McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber

  • Yamiche Alcindor: ‘At the heart’ of speaker deadlock, Never Kevins ‘just don’t trust Kevin McCarthy’

  • McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

  • Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

House Republicans are making moves on a top agenda item as the Oversight Committee begins its investigation into President Biden’s son Hunter. New York Times Washington Correspondent Michael Schmidt joins Andrea Mitchell to explain how Hunter Biden’s story differs from the narrative Republicans are promoting. “Hunter Biden himself did go out and try to do deals with foreign governments or foreigners and in in did deals in ways that were risky and exposed him to political liability and political liability for his father,” says Schmidt. “The Justice Department has looked at a range of different allegations and accusations and deals that Hunter Biden did. And its concentration, where it believes it may have charges, are on tax and gun issues,” he explains. “Those issues are far smaller and narrower than what the Republicans allege and what they will be presenting in the coming months as they try and make the case that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were basically operating a criminal entity together.”Jan. 12, 2023

