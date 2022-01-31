Michael McFaul: Zelenskyy views warnings from West as ‘undermining his plea for calm’
08:53
Share this -
copied
Ben Rhodes, Michael McFaul, the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and NBC’s Richard Engel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s effort to keep his constituents calm as 130,000 Russian troops surround the country. “President Zelenskyy is in a tight spot, because on the one hand, they want the world to know about the threat,” but “he doesn't want the economy to collapse,” says McFaul. “He sees the comments from Western leaders and President Biden as undermining his plea for calm within the country.”Jan. 31, 2022
Linda Greenhouse: Sotomayor faced similar ‘undercutting, backbiting’ as today’s Supreme Court contenders
04:11
Sen. Murphy: Senate considering Russia sanctions ‘that might take effect immediately’
05:23
Now Playing
Michael McFaul: Zelenskyy views warnings from West as ‘undermining his plea for calm’
08:53
UP NEXT
Leon Panetta: Biden has done ‘a very good job’ solidifying ‘unified’ NATO strategy
06:55
Robert Gibbs: ‘The table is set’ for a SCOTUS nominee confirmation ‘in fairly short order’
06:58
Jon Finer: ‘Significant concerns’ about Russian ‘force posture in Belarus’