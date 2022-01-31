Michael McFaul: Zelenskyy views warnings from West as ‘undermining his plea for calm’

Ben Rhodes, Michael McFaul, the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and NBC’s Richard Engel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s effort to keep his constituents calm as 130,000 Russian troops surround the country. “President Zelenskyy is in a tight spot, because on the one hand, they want the world to know about the threat,” but “he doesn't want the economy to collapse,” says McFaul. “He sees the comments from Western leaders and President Biden as undermining his plea for calm within the country.”Jan. 31, 2022