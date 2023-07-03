Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

Smoke from the raging Canadian wildfires has made its way across the Atlantic into Europe, just as air quality conditions are improving in the Midwest and Northeast. Presidential Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Science and Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how often these events will persist and how bad they can get. The increased frequency of wildfires, “are a direct manifestation of the human caused warming of the planet, of human caused climate change,” says Mann. “Extreme weather events happen,” he explains, “but when you get that summer drought, which has been worsened, combined with that worsened heat, you put those two ingredients together, and you get the sorts of wildfires that we're seeing.”July 3, 2023