IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

  • Laura Jarrett: Recent SCOTUS decisions show ‘a court that is deeply divided’

    02:23

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02

  • Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

    03:50

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05

  • Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

    03:46

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

    06:19

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:27

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

    06:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

05:25

Smoke from the raging Canadian wildfires has made its way across the Atlantic into Europe, just as air quality conditions are improving in the Midwest and Northeast. Presidential Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Science and Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how often these events will persist and how bad they can get. The increased frequency of wildfires, “are a direct manifestation of the human caused warming of the planet, of human caused climate change,” says Mann. “Extreme weather events happen,” he explains, “but when you get that summer drought, which has been worsened, combined with that worsened heat, you put those two ingredients together, and you get the sorts of wildfires that we're seeing.”July 3, 2023

  • Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All